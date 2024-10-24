Angel Reese shares seductive selfie in lingerie nightie
Since ending her rookie season in the WNBA, Angel Reese has been on the go.
The Chicago Sky superstar has quickly established herself as one of the faces of the WNBA and has made countless appearances at high-profile events. As her personal brand continues to grow, the Chi-Town Barbie is in higher demand.
After a brief NFL tour that included stops to watch the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, her hometown Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, and a return to Chicago to take in some Bears action, Reese turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
She also appeared at the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals between the eventual champion New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, rocking a custom split jersey shouting out Unrivaled co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.
But, everyone needs time to recharge their battery and Angel needed just that.
She finally got a chance to take a breather from her busy schedule and shared a relaxed selfie with social media.
It is a well-deserved rest.
Reese's historic season came to a premature end, but she still made a major impact on the WNBA.
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Now, we'll have to wait until January 2025 when Unrivaled tips off in Miami to see Reese return to the court.
