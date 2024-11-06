Angel Reese flexes abs in sports bra, yoga pants for pilates selfie
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese watched her WNBA rookie season come to a premature end after suffering a wrist injury that required surgery.
Since ending her first year in the W, Reese has been making appearances all around the sports and fashion world.
After a brief NFL tour that included stops to watch the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, her hometown Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, and a return to Chicago to take in some Bears action, Reese turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
MORE: Angel Reese shares seductive selfie in lingerie nightie
Now, she's back to putting in work as she continues to work her way back from wrist surgery and prepares for the upcoming Unrivaled 3x3 league.
Reese took to social media to share some pilates selfies in her Reebok workout gear.
It's going to be exciting to see Reese back to ballin' after such a hot start to her career as a pro.
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Now, we'll have to wait until January 2025 when Unrivaled tips off in Miami to see Reese return to the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye