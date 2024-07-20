Angel Reese’s perfect four-word Cameron Brink fashion praise
Angel Reese has few fashion rivals in the WNBA. No offense Caitlin Clark.
So when the first-year, Chicago Sky style icon-in-training was asked who’s fashion game most impressed her at the WNBA All-Star Game press conference, she had two names: fellow rookies Cameron Brink and Nika Muhl.
“That’s my Barbie doll,” Reese said about Brink.
Bayou Barbie turned Chi-Town Barbie (and recently Vegas Barbie and All-Star Barbie) gave Killa Cam the ultimate praise by Angel Reese standards!
If these Barbies would ever do the WNBA pregame catwalk together, social media users would lose their minds.
Reese had a hilarious fashion faux pas with her other choice, the Seattle Storm’s Nika Muhl.
Chi-Town Barbie had worn her usual slaying ensemble. There was only one problem. Muhl had worn the same fit the week prior. Both players handled it with absolute grace and had fun complementing one another.
The rookie roster is deep with WNBA players coming into the league with All-Star senses of style with glamor teams helping them execute amazing looks.
In the end, it’s hard to say where the WNBA is more exciting: on the court or strutting the pregame runway.
