Angel Reese's powerful two-piece Miu Miu final pregame fit
Angel Reese’s rookie season with the Chicago Sky may have come to an abrupt end following a wrist injury, but nothing’s going to stop her from looking fly and supporting her sisters.
Ahead of the final WNBA games of the season — during which, the Sky will face the Connecticut Sun — Reese showed up to support her teammates and slay in the process. The team’s forward arrived in a dark blue short-sleeved Miu Miu shirt with a polo collar, a matching tennis skirt, and long black boots.
Though Reese may be on leave after surgery on her wrist, the Bayou Barbie is still hard at work. She later took to her own Instagram Story, in which she is seen in a photo working from her laptop, presumably making last-second edits to the latest episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.
The most recent episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” which dropped today, features special guests, rapper Latto and singer Mariah the Scientist. During the episode, Reese spilled all the tea about her love life and what she looks for in a man. She also cleared up some recent rumors about how she spent her summer.
So even in her absence from the court, Reese is keeping fans fed.
