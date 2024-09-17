Angel Reese dons dramatic new hairdo, sporty tennis WNBA pregame fit
Angel Reese has been changing up the game all season. Now, the 22-year-old megastar is changing up her look.
Reese may be out injured, but it’s not stopping the Chicago Sky All-Star from being with the team on the road or on top of her fashion game.
The All-Star forward has been looking incredible lately during Sky games from the bench, posting stunning selfies while working out, rocking the makeup-free look, glamming up with some serious bling, and linking up for epic pictures with Latto and Mariah the Scientist.
On Tuesday, Reese showed up in Atlanta for the Sky’s road game against the Atlanta Dream in another fit hit. There was something noticeably different about her this time, however — her hairdo.
It’s easy to get lost looking at the fit, but then you see the newly braided look as she walks by. The new ‘do with the tennis outfit is a winning combination for Reese.
You can see more of the new style during her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel”.
The rookie finished the season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She will be back playing in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with many fellow WNBA stars.
Let’s see what look she comes up with next because whatever she does lately it’s a winner.
