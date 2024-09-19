Angel Reese's dating bombshell: she's single, seeks NBA boyfriend
Angel Reese is spilling some tea about her love life. The Chicago Sky forward revealed that she is single on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast — but it’s going to take a special man to convince her to reconsider getting back in the dating game.
RELATED: Angel Reese's reply to fan's joke reveals wrist injury status in charming photo
In the latest episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” which dropped Thursday, Sept. 19, Reese detailed some specific requirements she has for the next man who wants to date her.
When rapper Latto — who guested on the podcast along with singer Mariah the Scientist — asked Reese about her type, Reese got into specifics.
“He got to be tall,” Reese said, before revealing that the ideal height would be “6’7”” or “6’8”.”
She continued, saying her ideal man would be an “NBA player.”
RELATED: Angel Reese crushes in short, all-white dress with the Prada purse (PHOTOS)
This revelation comes after weeks of rumors that Reese had been dating Detroit Pistons power forward Jalen Duren. In the Sept. 5 episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese did not clarify whether or not she was seeing someone, but she did explain that the way to her heart was “quality time.” She also shared that her next man would probably be an athlete, as she needs someone who understands her demanding schedule.
So those who wish for a chance with Reese better be prepared to shoot their shots — literally.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
WAG MVP: Rachel Bush, NFL WAG All-Star, pops out in skintight white dress
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids