Angel Reese steps out in Off-White sweater, blue dress combo (PHOTO)
Angel Reese may still be in recovery from surgery, but that hasn’t stopped her from slaying.
RELATED: Angel Reese receives heartwarming gift post-surgery (PHOTO)
Over the past few days, Reese has taken to her Instagram Story to show off some sweet gifts from her Chicago Sky teammates — as well as her rap bestie Megan thee Stallion — and some stylish looks.
Her latest comes in the form of a Virgil Abloh-inspired ensemble — an Off-White brand sweater encased in a blue dress. And of course, the Bayou Barbie’s look wouldn’t be complete without pink lip gloss and blush. As the kids say on TikTok, Reese looks “very demure. very classy. very mindful,” a sentiment she repeated earlier in the week when a clip of her drinking Gatorade through a straw went viral.
After undergoing surgery this past Tuesday, September 10, Reese has been taking it easy. But she’s still been keeping her head in the game. Earlier in the week, she shared a makeup-free selfie while heading to practice to support her teammates. Reese also wore a shirt with Allen Iverson printed on it, that featured an iconic quote of his.
RELATED: Angel Reese shares hilarious video of Chicago Sky team talent show
Though Reese is out for the remainder of her rookie season, she hasn’t let this break her spirit. But perhaps while she’s on her break, she’ll have time to check off some items from her summer to-do list.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique
Eew: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a ‘disgusting’ problem on their hands
Off-the-court game: Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-a-kind NYFW fit photo dump
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?