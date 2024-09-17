Angel Reese, Latto, Mariah the Scientist link for epic selfie
WNBA star Angel Reese immediately became one of the faces of the league during her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, and her popularity extends far beyond basketball.
Reese has landed major endorsements throughout the year, including with Hersey's Reese's Pieces, the name of her fans, and has made an impact in the fashion world with appearances at the Met Gala and Louis Vuitton party ahead of the Olympics.
She has also been brought on stage during several concerts and surprised her rap bestie Megan Thee Stallion.
Most recently, Reese continued building her personal brand by launching her own podcast, "Unapologetically Angel."
MORE: Angel Reese glams up with bling watch, minishorts selfie
The show kicked off in September with rap star Polo G and her presence in pop culture continues to be obvious. Teasing an upcoming podcast episode, Reese linked up with rapper Latto and singer Mariah the Scientist, posting an epic self.
Unfortunately, on the court, Reese's record-breaking rookie season was cut short after undergoing wrist surgery, but it was still a campaign to remember.
She ends the year averaging a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records, leads the league in rebounds, and became the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.
She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, while the Sky continue to fight for a playoff spot.
Angel Reese is here to stay.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Naturale: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup