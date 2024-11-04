The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese reveals new hairdo after Halloween gauntlet destroyed her 'tired' head

The Chicago Sky All-Star went blonde and as a redhead in one week, but shifts to a whole new ‘do.

Matt Ryan

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese has had so many looks and fits recently, but she took it to the extreme for Halloween week with a price.

The Chicago Sky megastar first went with a blonde look, and then won Halloween by going with red hair and painting herself green to transform into a stunning version of Poison Ivy where she got grinded on by Megan Thee Stallion.

With all the wigs and hairstyles, Reese pleaded for some help to fix her hair — with some specific instructions.

She found someone to get those knotless braids done and posted the transformation on her Instagram.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

Braided Barbie is here. She also looks like she doesn’t want to keep sitting anymore, though.

Reese has had quite the eventful offseason taking in NFL games, WNBA Finals, fashion shows, concerts, TV shows, all while doing her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel”.

The 22-year-old star has more time off before playing in the new 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled in January in Miami.

Until then, let’s see how many more hairstyles she rocks.

