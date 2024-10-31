Angel Reese goes Cheerleader Barbie as ‘Bring It On’ baddie
Angel Reese has been an All-Star with her fit game all year, and Halloween was no different.
The Chicago Sky megastar was seen courtside Wednesday at the Chicago Bulls game in a short Vouge-Balenciaga dress. She also rocked a split jersey fit for the WNBA Finals Game 5 clincher in New York. And she’s been seen cheering at several NFL games, including going full Baltimore Barbie for her Baltimore Ravens.
With all the cheering she’s done, why not just go as a cheerleader for Halloween? That’s exactly what Reese did. The 22-year-old forward channeled her best Gabrielle Union impression from the 2000 movie “Bring It On” with her costume. Union played Isis, the Clovers cheer squad at East Compton High School cheer captain. Here’s Reese as Isis, or just Cheerleader Barbie:
Compare her look to that of Union’s character.
Reese has the colors down, but needed the “Clovers” across the chest. For example, the actress and singer Coco Jones nailed it a couple of years ago.
It doesn’t matter though, Reese still looks fantastic as Cheerleader Barbie.
Reese will only have to cheer until January when she starts playing in the new 3x3 league, Unrivaled, in Miami. Until then, she will no doubt “Bring It On” with her fits.
