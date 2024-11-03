The Athlete Lifestyle logo

DiJonai Carrington is PDA with NaLyssa Smith in jaw-dropping fit for reunion

The WNBA power couple meet back up after being 6500 miles apart this offseason in a touching scene.

Matt Ryan

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) warms up before game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.
Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) warms up before game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith are used to being away from each other for basketball — but this time was different.

Carrington plays for the Connecticut Sun while Smith for the Indiana Fever. The two, who have been dating since the 2020-2021 season when they played for the Baylor Bears in college, shared a special moment after Carrington’s Sun defeated Smith’s Fever in the opening round of the playoffs.

While there is no announcement of them being engaged, rumors have swirled and their every move has been watched.

RELATED: DiJonai Carrington flexes abs in Lola Bunny Space Jam Halloween costume

With the WNBA season over, Carrington, 26, and Smith, 24, aren’t able to enjoy it together because Smith is playing in China with the WCBA team Zhejiang for 2024-2025 season. The couple was able to reunite for a touching moment after being apart 6500 miles and a 15-hour time difference for some much-needed PDA.

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith
DiJonai Carrington/Instagram
DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith
DiJonai Carrington/Instagram

RELATED: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as jaw-dropping Poison Ivy

That’s also a stunning fit with the miniskirt look from Carrington.

Carrington, who is the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player award, will play in the new 3x3 Unrivaled league in January in Miami.

Being apart all this time must be tough. This is a true love and basketball story.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress

Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos

Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win

Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game

Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships