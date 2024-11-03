DiJonai Carrington is PDA with NaLyssa Smith in jaw-dropping fit for reunion
Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith are used to being away from each other for basketball — but this time was different.
Carrington plays for the Connecticut Sun while Smith for the Indiana Fever. The two, who have been dating since the 2020-2021 season when they played for the Baylor Bears in college, shared a special moment after Carrington’s Sun defeated Smith’s Fever in the opening round of the playoffs.
While there is no announcement of them being engaged, rumors have swirled and their every move has been watched.
With the WNBA season over, Carrington, 26, and Smith, 24, aren’t able to enjoy it together because Smith is playing in China with the WCBA team Zhejiang for 2024-2025 season. The couple was able to reunite for a touching moment after being apart 6500 miles and a 15-hour time difference for some much-needed PDA.
That’s also a stunning fit with the miniskirt look from Carrington.
Carrington, who is the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player award, will play in the new 3x3 Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Being apart all this time must be tough. This is a true love and basketball story.
