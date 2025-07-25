The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese strangely posts sideline fit, TikTok dance after Sky blowout loss at home

See the look and TikTok dance the WNBA star felt compelled to post after the Chicago Sky got destroyed at home to the Seattle Storm, 95-57.

Apparently Angel Reese's style game never takes a break.

In an extremely odd move, the Chicago Sky star decided that she still wanted to flex her sideline fit, not playing because of a back injury, after an embarrassing 38-point home loss to the Seattle Storm, 95-57.

Posting on her Instagram Stories after the Sky's worst loss of the season, it's hard to fathom why the fashion influencer and two-time WNBA All-Star thought it was good timing to show off.

Maybe the 23-year-old, second-year player was sending a message to head coach Tyler Marsh that she wasn't happy, especially since the back injury came out of nowhere in a loss to the first place Minnesota Lynx two days ago.

She then upped the ante less than an hour later by posting a TikTok dance with former Texas A&M guard Endyia Rogers, who was watching the debacle courtside. Reese even included a mime-like crying move, which again, seems like terrible timing.

Even the most die-hard Reese fans have to admit it's not a great look, and it'll be interesting to see if her teammates say anything about it publicly.

The Sky have fallen to 7-17, tied for second-worst record in the league with Paige Buecker's Dallas Wings, with only the Connecticut Sun below them at a woeful 3-20.

The vibes are not good with the Sky, and Reese's awful timing with a TikTok dance and fit check certainly are not helping.

