Angel Reese strangely posts sideline fit, TikTok dance after Sky blowout loss at home
Apparently Angel Reese's style game never takes a break.
In an extremely odd move, the Chicago Sky star decided that she still wanted to flex her sideline fit, not playing because of a back injury, after an embarrassing 38-point home loss to the Seattle Storm, 95-57.
Posting on her Instagram Stories after the Sky's worst loss of the season, it's hard to fathom why the fashion influencer and two-time WNBA All-Star thought it was good timing to show off.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers crush duo locker room dance at WNBA All-Star Game
Maybe the 23-year-old, second-year player was sending a message to head coach Tyler Marsh that she wasn't happy, especially since the back injury came out of nowhere in a loss to the first place Minnesota Lynx two days ago.
RELATED: Angel Reese's all-black funeral fit outshined by Sky rookie's criss-cross showstopper
She then upped the ante less than an hour later by posting a TikTok dance with former Texas A&M guard Endyia Rogers, who was watching the debacle courtside. Reese even included a mime-like crying move, which again, seems like terrible timing.
RELATED: Hating on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is ruining WNBA for the rest of us
Even the most die-hard Reese fans have to admit it's not a great look, and it'll be interesting to see if her teammates say anything about it publicly.
The Sky have fallen to 7-17, tied for second-worst record in the league with Paige Buecker's Dallas Wings, with only the Connecticut Sun below them at a woeful 3-20.
The vibes are not good with the Sky, and Reese's awful timing with a TikTok dance and fit check certainly are not helping.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip