Angel Reese's all-black funeral fit outshined by Sky rookie's criss-cross showstopper
Angel Reese is finding her groove on the court to match the her always A-plus style game.
In an odd scheduling quirk, the Chicago Sky hosted the first-place Minnesota Lynx for the second game in a row.
RELATED: Angel Reese compares her bold fit to sci-fi classic in perfect recreation
If the Sky star and fashion influencer was looking to bury the Lynx after an upset win on Saturday with her sophisticated all-black funeral fit, it was a misfire as Minnesota and Napheesa Collier got their revenge, 91-78.
After a big weekend of being on the cover of NBA2K26 while launching her Reebok signature shoe, it was back to reality, despite another double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. To make it even worse, rookie Maddy Westbeld outshined the two-time WNBA All-Star with a criss-cross, crop-top showstopper.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark goes 1970s disco white suit vs. Paige Bueckers in Fever-Wings game
While the Notre Dame rookie hasn't seen much playing time, including the dreaded "DNP" tonight, she has found inspiration from her fashion maven teammates like Reese, and this unique look won the night.
Despite the loss, social media noticed the Sky's great red-carpet game.
"Mannn the two rookies not playing with y'all at all! Maddy and HVL super 🔥🔥🔥," one user posted on the Sky's official Instagram post.
Van Lith had a studious chic look accentuated by a denim miniskirt and a little criss-cross of her own with the white heels.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham upstages Caitlin Clark in leopard-print fit for Fever-Wings game
The WNBA's IG post simply stated for the Sky's pregame fashion winners: "10/10, no notes 🔥"
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’