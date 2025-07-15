The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese's all-black funeral fit outshined by Sky rookie's criss-cross showstopper

The Chicago Sky star channeled a classic Hollywood vibe, but her rookie teammate dazzled in a uniquely stunning look.

Matthew Graham

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Angel Reese is finding her groove on the court to match the her always A-plus style game.

In an odd scheduling quirk, the Chicago Sky hosted the first-place Minnesota Lynx for the second game in a row.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

If the Sky star and fashion influencer was looking to bury the Lynx after an upset win on Saturday with her sophisticated all-black funeral fit, it was a misfire as Minnesota and Napheesa Collier got their revenge, 91-78.

After a big weekend of being on the cover of NBA2K26 while launching her Reebok signature shoe, it was back to reality, despite another double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. To make it even worse, rookie Maddy Westbeld outshined the two-time WNBA All-Star with a criss-cross, crop-top showstopper.

Maddy Westbeld
Chicago Sky/Instagram

While the Notre Dame rookie hasn't seen much playing time, including the dreaded "DNP" tonight, she has found inspiration from her fashion maven teammates like Reese, and this unique look won the night.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

Despite the loss, social media noticed the Sky's great red-carpet game.

"Mannn the two rookies not playing with y'all at all! Maddy and HVL super 🔥🔥🔥," one user posted on the Sky's official Instagram post.

Van Lith had a studious chic look accentuated by a denim miniskirt and a little criss-cross of her own with the white heels.

Hailey Van Lith
Chicago Sky/Instagram

The WNBA's IG post simply stated for the Sky's pregame fashion winners: "10/10, no notes 🔥"

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

