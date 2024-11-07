Ashanti’s giant rock shines in throwback Yankees fit post from World Series
It was just over a week ago when Ashanti crushed her national anthem at Game 4 of the World Series and stunned with her fit while doing so.
While the 44-year-old singer had a different look in a minidress before changing for TV, her jeans with the New York Yankees shirt and matching fur coat is now iconic.
The music artist took to her 8.7 million Instagram followers to show off more of her fit from that night. What stood out beyond how amazing she looked, however, is the ginormous wedding ring that she flashed from husband Nelly, who at least got that right despite rooting for the wrong team. It’s definitely big enough to make the champion Los Angeles Dodgers jealous as they await their World Series rings.
Ashanti still looks breathtaking nine days later. And that ring is absolutely huge! (Also, how dirty is Yankee Stadium? Yikes).
Nelly and Ashanti got married in December of 2023 and looked adorable together at the game. The couple reconciled in 2021 after nearly a decade apart.
He proposed with the ring while the couple was in bed, Ashanti said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Well, Nelly definitely did right by her judging by the size of that ring.
