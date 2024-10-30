Nelly's Dodgers fit at World Series called out being Cardinals fan
Nelly is a St. Louis legend.
So when the hip hop icon showed up to Game 4 of the World Series to support his wife and New York Yankees fan Ashanti, who performed a stirring rendition of the national anthem (after the polarizing Fat Joe pregame performance in Game 3), showed up in Los Angeles Dodgers gear, many fans were questioning his St. Louis Cardinals loyalty.
Doing some digging, and thanks to a St. Louis X, formerly Twitter, account, it turns out that Nelly is good friends with Dodgers star Mookie Betts, having also supported him with the Boston Red Sox as well.
In fact, when Betts was doing an on-field interview in 2022, the Dodgers outfielder intimated that not only were they good friends, but true to his hip hop personality, Nelly will show up to his Los Angeles pad in the middle of the night.
“One of my good friends since I came out here has been Nelly,” Betts said. “He comes over the house at 2:00 in the morning. We shoot pool. He’s a competitor.”
Isn't Betts already in bed?
“That’s when his day starts,” Betts said. “You stay up and I just take my nap at the field.”
Given that Betts now has two young kids with wife Brianna, who he began dating in middle school, including baby Kaj who was born in April, it's hard to imagine late night rendezvouses happen now.
On the field, Ashanti proved to be a good luck charm as the Yankees staved off elimination, 11-4, to stay alive 3-1 in the best of seven series. Nelly also gave his buddy a shout out during the game tonight.
For Betts' sake, he better not be partying with Nelly in NYC until the middle of the night. He and his Dodgers teammates have a job to finish first.
