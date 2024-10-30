The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nelly's Dodgers fit at World Series called out being Cardinals fan

The hip hop legend was in full Dodgers gear while his wife Ashanti supported the Yankees after singing the national anthem. Why was he disloyal to St. Louis?

Matthew Graham

Nelly on the "Today" show on NBC in 2013
Nelly on the "Today" show on NBC in 2013 / IMAGO / Future Image
In this story:

Nelly is a St. Louis legend.

So when the hip hop icon showed up to Game 4 of the World Series to support his wife and New York Yankees fan Ashanti, who performed a stirring rendition of the national anthem (after the polarizing Fat Joe pregame performance in Game 3), showed up in Los Angeles Dodgers gear, many fans were questioning his St. Louis Cardinals loyalty.

Nelly, Ashanti
Nelly decked out in Dodgers gear with his wife Ashanti at Game 4 of the World Series / Nelly/Instagram

Doing some digging, and thanks to a St. Louis X, formerly Twitter, account, it turns out that Nelly is good friends with Dodgers star Mookie Betts, having also supported him with the Boston Red Sox as well.

RELATED: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking

In fact, when Betts was doing an on-field interview in 2022, the Dodgers outfielder intimated that not only were they good friends, but true to his hip hop personality, Nelly will show up to his Los Angeles pad in the middle of the night.

“One of my good friends since I came out here has been Nelly,” Betts said. “He comes over the house at 2:00 in the morning. We shoot pool. He’s a competitor.”

Isn't Betts already in bed?

“That’s when his day starts,” Betts said. “You stay up and I just take my nap at the field.”

Given that Betts now has two young kids with wife Brianna, who he began dating in middle school, including baby Kaj who was born in April, it's hard to imagine late night rendezvouses happen now.

RELATED: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husband's 'Ohtani' Dodgers fit with Betts' wife

On the field, Ashanti proved to be a good luck charm as the Yankees staved off elimination, 11-4, to stay alive 3-1 in the best of seven series. Nelly also gave his buddy a shout out during the game tonight.

For Betts' sake, he better not be partying with Nelly in NYC until the middle of the night. He and his Dodgers teammates have a job to finish first.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality

Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence

New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game

WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion