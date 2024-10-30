Ashanti’s stunning minidress fit you didn’t see for World Series national anthem
Ashanti crushed the national anthem and looked amazing doing so. Her pregame looks was equally stunning.
The 44-year-old singer who hails from Glen Cove, New York, rocked her rendition of the nation’s anthem before Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
It was a stark difference between Fat Joe’s version in Game 3 that drew a lot of negative attention. Also gaining attention was her husband Nelly, who wore a Dodgers fit despite his wife’s Yankees support and him being a loyal St. Louis Cardinals supporter.
Also gaining plenty of attention was her fur coat look with the Yankees shirt. She looked gorgeous out there for the world to see.
What the TV didn’t show you was her pregame fit, which was equally stunning in a low-cut denim minidress, with exotic fur coat and some fire blue shoes, topped off with the Yankees cap.
She doesn’t seem to age. Ashanti also seemed to forgive her husband for his Dodgers loyalty. The couple just got married in December of 2023 and looked adorable together at the game after her national anthem. Look at them having a blast together.
Ashanti brought the Yankees much-needed luck as well as they won Game 4, 11-4, to make it a 3-1 lead for the Dodgers with Game 5 back in New York on Wednesday night. Whomever performs in Game 5 it will be hard to top Ashanti’s version or her fit game.
