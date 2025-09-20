Ava Hunt skips SMU cheerleader gig slaying all-black stunner selfie in NYC
Last season, Ava Hunt was all about the SMU Mustangs Spirit Team at football games, but this season the team seems like an afterthought on her social media.
The 19-year-old daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Hunt was a hit last college football season with her SMU game-day hype cheerleader photos like this one:
This college season she’s not posted anything about cheerleading or game days at SMU. She is, however, still officially listed as a member for the SMU Spirit Team.
She has, however, been all about the Chiefs, traveling to Brazil for Week 1 with sister Gracie Hunt where they went make-up free, and crushing this red fit for the Super Bowl rematch last Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Saturday in the middle of the SMU football game at the TCU Horned Frogs, Ava instead posted her all-black fit stunner from New York City where the Chiefs will head to the Meadowlands in New Jersey on Sunday to take on the New York Giants.
Will Ava be back as a cheerleader and posting SMU football hype on Saturdays, or is she solely a Chiefs girl now with the rest of the Hunt family?
