Gracie Hunt barely avoids wardrobe malfunction in gold Chiefs gown
The Kansas City Chiefs season is about to start, but they are still living in last season — for one night at least. The stars were out for the premiere of “The Kingdom” docuseries including Gracie Hunt who impressed with her gold look, but almost had a wardrobe malfunction as she battled the wind.
The 26-year-old Hunt is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt and is a former Miss Kansas.
RELATED: Chiefs' Travis Kelce's hand placement scrutinized in Gracie Hunt photo together
While she was a hit last season with looks like her sparkly Super Bowl minidress, she’s already impressed during the preseason like her $7k purse flex on the road, and her non-Chiefs color dress at the team luncheon with mom and young sister Ava Hunt, 20. Speaking of Ava, who is an SMU Mustangs cheerleader, she and Gracie had a red Chiefs fit battle at the preseason finale at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gracie returned to the stadium before the red carpet walk and premiere of the six-part documentary that followed the team on its quest last season to become the first team ever to three-peat that ended in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Gracie showed off her stunning “Golden Hour at Arrowhead” gold dress while letting her hair blow in the wind — and almost lost her dress in the process.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes destroys Patrick in stunning white minidress at Chiefs premiere
The Chiefs open the season on the road September 7 at the Los Angeles Chargers where no doubt Gracie will have a Hollywood-worthy fit on the sidelines like she always does with the Hunt family. The LA weather should be just fine, too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat