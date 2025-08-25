The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt barely avoids wardrobe malfunction in gold Chiefs gown

The oldest heiress to the team catches attention for her gold look for “The Kingdom” premiere in Kansas City while battling the wind.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs owner Gracie Hunt against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Gracie Hunt against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs season is about to start, but they are still living in last season — for one night at least. The stars were out for the premiere of “The Kingdom” docuseries including Gracie Hunt who impressed with her gold look, but almost had a wardrobe malfunction as she battled the wind.

The 26-year-old Hunt is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt and is a former Miss Kansas.

Gracie Hunt
One of Gracie hit looks from last season. / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

While she was a hit last season with looks like her sparkly Super Bowl minidress, she’s already impressed during the preseason like her $7k purse flex on the road, and her non-Chiefs color dress at the team luncheon with mom and young sister Ava Hunt, 20. Speaking of Ava, who is an SMU Mustangs cheerleader, she and Gracie had a red Chiefs fit battle at the preseason finale at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gracie returned to the stadium before the red carpet walk and premiere of the six-part documentary that followed the team on its quest last season to become the first team ever to three-peat that ended in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Gracie showed off her stunning “Golden Hour at Arrowhead” gold dress while letting her hair blow in the wind — and almost lost her dress in the process.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

The Chiefs open the season on the road September 7 at the Los Angeles Chargers where no doubt Gracie will have a Hollywood-worthy fit on the sidelines like she always does with the Hunt family. The LA weather should be just fine, too.

Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

