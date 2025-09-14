Gracie Hunt stuns in minishorts Chiefs fit vs. Eagles beside boyfriend Derek Green
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles was the disaster in Super Bowl LIX. The only bright spot that day for the team was heiress Gracie Hunt’s sparkly gold minidress. This time she rocked Chiefs red and some shorts, but it was another winning combo for the former Miss Kansas.
The 26-year-old Gracie is the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt. She’s always a game-day hit with or without her 19-year-old sister Ava Hunt who traveled with her sister last week to Brazil and both rocked the makeup-free look in the airport. Gracie would once again shine in a loss last week in the game in São Paulo with a Brazilian-themed minidress in the absence of Taylor Swift.
For the big Super Bowl rematch on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Gracie made sure to represent in team colors this time with a sleeveless red top and matching red minishorts with the white shoes.
She’d also pose with her boyfriend Derek Green, whose dad is former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.
The Chiefs aren’t used to being in last place in the AFC West division after their loss last week to the Los Angeles Chargers, but one thing fans are used to now is another stunning look from heiress Gracie Hunt.
