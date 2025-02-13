Ayesha Curry goes full glam with Steph lying on a couch for fancy photoshoot
NBA All-Star weekend will be extra special for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and the Curry family with it being in the Bay Area.
Steph is 36 now and is likely entering his last few All-Star games in what is now his 16th season in the league. He’s been selected now 11 times for the game.
While he’s in the middle of the season, wife Ayesha, 35, has been busy with the four kids, including a hike with new baby Cai she recently posted, and crushing a black gown for the San Francisco ballet.
The couple recently posed and did an article together for Vanity Fair where they took an epic photo with Ayesha glammed out in a dress on the couch with her arm hanging over the dapper-looking Steph.
Here’s a closer look.
The article also talked about how Steph and Ayesha want to host “Saturday Night Live” as a goal: “We want to host SNL. It’s something we both love watching. Our kids, they love it. I think it’s hopefully in our future.”
Steph and Ayesha have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and have been married since 2011. They have four kids: Riley, 12; Ryan, 9; Canon, 6; and newborn Caius.
All these years later, Steph and Ayesha still look amazing together.
