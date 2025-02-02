Ayesha Curry wows in beautiful dress with Steph’s sister for wine business date
While Stephen Curry is in the middle of the NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, his wife Ayesha is out to play with his sister, while promoting business.
Ayesha, 35, and Sydel, 30, are not only besties but business partners in Domaine Curry winery. We’ve seen the two of them partying in Wyoming for Sydel’s birthday where Ayesha wowed in her “dirty 30” cowboy fit and Ayesha posted a bunch of bff photos of the two.
Sydel, who is married to Steph’s former teammate and current Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee, has made headlines lately for her new podcast “Straight to Cam” with WNBA rising star Cameron Brink and going “lil sis” mode defending Steph and blasting an NBA star.
Ayesha, meanwhile, was just honorary chair at the San Francisco Ballet where she crushed a black dress without Steph.
The two got together for some wine and to promote their brand taking beautiful photos where they both looked incredible.
That color looks great on Ayesha and is the perfect wine sipping dress.
Steph. 36, and Ayesha met in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were just teenagers and married in 2011. They have been inseparable since. They have four kids with Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Cai born in May.
While the Warriors are up and down this season, Ayesha came through with another winning look.
