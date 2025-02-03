Steph Curry's wife Ayesha suffers crushing business blow with 'love letter' closing
It has not been a great week professionally for the Currys.
For Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, his team is middling at 24-24 with the NBA trade deadline fireworks happening for other Western Conference teams like the stunning blockbuster of Luka Doncic to his hated rival Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. (As of this posting, all of the wild rumors of Warriors trades like landing Giannis have not materialized.)
For wife and businesswoman, chef, restauranteur and actress Ayesha Curry, 35, her flagship store for the lifestyle magazine she founded, "Sweet July," is permanently closing.
In an Instagram post on the brand's official handle, this was the accompanying note: "In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the diﬃcult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland. We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us. It has been an honor to serve you.
While this chapter comes to a close, Sweet July has exciting new ventures on the horizon that we can’t wait to share. Visit us on our last day, February 9th, and enjoy some coffee and bread pudding 🖤"
While the Currys can usually do no wrong, users were not happy implying that the location had something to do with the shuttering.
"Instead of making it Oaklands fault and painting the country an ugly picture," wrote the most popular commenter post, "why not be honest and say that the store’s location has zero foot traffic and no one knows it’s there. There is a thriving art scene and businesses in your same area that have been there for decades."
Other users defended Ayesha, 35, saying that the location was not ideal. "I liked the store," wrote another commenter. "But [I] always felt it was off the main foot traffic area and pretty easy to target especially at night."
Mrs. Curry had called it a her “love letter” to Oakland, and it's always a sensitive subject with anything associated with the Golden State Warriors leaving the city that has had so much pain with professional teams bolting, whether across the Bay to San Francisco or to a new DMA entirely like the A's to Sin City, following in the footsteps of the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's sad to see the Sweet July flagship store leave the local community.
