Stephen Curry’s son Canon shows off crazy dribbling skills like dad at Warriors game

Stephen Curry brought his wife Ayesha Curry and their son Canon Curry to the Golden State Warriors game at the Brooklyn Nets. While the team would get the win, his son stole the show with his dribbling display.

Dad would score 27 points in the 120-107 road win on a night he’d pass Kevin Garnett for 21st all time on the NBA’s scoring list.

Steph Curry passes KG for 21st in all-time scoring 👨‍🍳🎯 pic.twitter.com/Ptmz7VPbjU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 30, 2025

7-year-old Canon, who went viral dancing with dad at a WNBA game, and for his trick bottle shot with an ice-cold stare afterward, was seen on the sideline wanting to be just like dad.

lot of kids want to shoot like Steph Curry… Canon just wants to be like dad 🥲❤️



GSW/BKN, 7:30pm/et on NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/YBPD8cZEpp — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2025

He then did a two-ball dribble like dad showing off his awesome skills.

Canon Curry doing it just like Stephen 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZHPFnP0T5T — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) December 29, 2025

Like father, like son. Here’s Steph doing his two-ball dribble warmup routine.

Steph Curry two ball dribble series



One of the most skilled players to ever touch a basketball



(Via @NotoriousOHM 🎥)



pic.twitter.com/tzCL8luiqW — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) May 4, 2025

Mom was there to watch her son and husband, too, while showing off her head-turning game-day fit.

A little Ayesha and Canon Curry for your timelines #DubNation! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/i56HTNqmYE — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) December 30, 2025

It’s nice to see the Curry’s son and wife spending time with dad on the road. We’ve seen mom also have a girls trip, but to a KATSEYE concert instead of a game.

In his 17th NBA season, Curry is averaging 28.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Ayesha and Steph have known each other since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have four kids together in daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and sons Canon and baby Cai, 1.

The Curry family | Ayesha Curry/Instagram

