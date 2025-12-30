Stephen Curry’s son Canon shows off crazy dribbling skills like dad at Warriors game
Stephen Curry brought his wife Ayesha Curry and their son Canon Curry to the Golden State Warriors game at the Brooklyn Nets. While the team would get the win, his son stole the show with his dribbling display.
Dad would score 27 points in the 120-107 road win on a night he’d pass Kevin Garnett for 21st all time on the NBA’s scoring list.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s son Canon bored with dad’s Warriors game handshake
7-year-old Canon, who went viral dancing with dad at a WNBA game, and for his trick bottle shot with an ice-cold stare afterward, was seen on the sideline wanting to be just like dad.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry rocks rare Warriors fit before Steph’s Christmas Day game vs. Mavs
He then did a two-ball dribble like dad showing off his awesome skills.
Like father, like son. Here’s Steph doing his two-ball dribble warmup routine.
Mom was there to watch her son and husband, too, while showing off her head-turning game-day fit.
It’s nice to see the Curry’s son and wife spending time with dad on the road. We’ve seen mom also have a girls trip, but to a KATSEYE concert instead of a game.
In his 17th NBA season, Curry is averaging 28.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Ayesha and Steph have known each other since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have four kids together in daughters Riley, 13, and Ryan, 10, and sons Canon and baby Cai, 1.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.