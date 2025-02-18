Brad Marchand's wife Katrina stuns in Team Canada WAG jacket at 4 Nations
Team Canada took care of business at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday night, holding off a late charge from Team Finland, 5-3. to punch their ticket to the championship game against Team USA.
One of the stars of Team Canada is Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, and he had his own cheering section on Monday afternoon.
Marchand's wife Katrina pulled up to the TD Garden in Boston for the game and brought along the entire family.
MORE: Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren rocks Canada red top, WAG jacket for USA 4 Nations game
Katrina was suited up in the official Team Canada WAG jacket, while the rest of her family was rocking all-red fits to show their support. Katrina shared a photo of the family on social media captioned, "MTL Squad."
Even the couple's daughter was decked out in a custom Team Canada fit.
Marchand and Katrina have been together for 15 years and have been married for 10. It's safe to say the loving couple is still going strong.
MORE: Sidney Crosby's sister Taylor sends touching video to Team Canada star at 4 Nations
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games were played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and runs through Thursday, February 20, when the host nations, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head at the TD Garden. Team USA won the first meeting between the two nations, 3-1.
