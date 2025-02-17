Sidney Crosby's sister Taylor sends touching video to Team Canada star at 4 Nations
Team Canada suffered a setback at the 4 Nations Face-Off, falling to arch-rival Team USA over the weekend. However, off of the ice Sidney Crosby got to enjoy a special moment.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain received a video message from his younger sister Taylor.
Taylor delivered a heartfelt speech about Crosby's love of the game and how much it means for him to be representing the country in the tournament.
"“When I think about you, I think of hockey, and not necessarily the accomplishments or the trophies that you've won, but I think about your pure love of the game and the passion you have each time you get to play," Taylor said. "Whether that's on a pond, it's in the basement, or playing mini-sticks in a hotel hallway, I know that every moment you get to play, you love it."
She continued, “And as your sister, to be able to continue to watch you live out your dreams, and to know that, to this day, you still enjoy it as much as you did when you were a kid, is pretty special. So, congratulations on this opportunity. I'm looking forward to cheering you and Team Canada on again. See you soon."
Crosby had an emotional reaction to the video, which was originally shared by the NHL on social media.
After the setback against Team USA, Sid and Team Canada will be looking to bounce back.
The United States and Canada are hosting the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also features Finland and Sweden. The tournament features a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams. Team USA has already clinched one of those spots.
Games are being played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and will run through Thursday, February 20. Up next for Team Canada is the final round-robin game against Team Finland on Monday, February 17 at Boston's TD Garden.
