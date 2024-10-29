The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brianna Betts' rogue all-black fit contrasts Ohtani's wife, Chelsea Freeman's Dodgers looks

The Los Angeles Dodgers power WAGs trio all looked fantastic, but Mookie Betts' wife's ensemble bucked the matching blue and white husbands theme.

Matthew Graham

Brianna Betts kisses her husband, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.
Brianna Betts kisses her husband, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
The Los Angeles Dodgers WAGs were a united front in enemy territory.

With Game 3 of the World Series moving across the coast to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, where unfortunately Fat Joe couldn't match Ice Cube's epic performance before Game 2, the wives of Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts were there in full force, all wearing fantastic fits.

Most of the Dodgers wives, including Mamiko Tanaka and Chelsea Freeman, all rocked matching blue-and-white midriff plaid tops with the name of their respective husbands on the sleeve. Brianna Betts, on the other hand, either lost hers in the mail or didn't love it as she wore a stylish all-black ensemble of a trendy overcoat, form-fitting top, and leather pants with matching boots.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Mrs. Betts simply captioned her Instagram post, "World Series Game 3! 💙🤍⚾️"

Brianna Betts
Brianna Betts posing for Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Betts was sitting beside Freeman, and Mrs. Freeman was ecstatic when her husband hit another home run for the third game in a row for an apparent Guiness world record to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. From there, Los Angeles was on cruise control until the ninth inning and took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 4-2 victory tonight in Game 3.

Chelsea Freeman, Brianna Betts, MLB WAGs, Los Angeles Dodgers
Chelsea Freeman hanging with Brianna Betts during Game 3 of the World Series / Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman celebrates her husband Freddie Freeman's home run in Game 3 of the World Series. / Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Much like the Dodgers in this World Series, the WAGs are crushing it.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

