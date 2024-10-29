Brianna Betts' rogue all-black fit contrasts Ohtani's wife, Chelsea Freeman's Dodgers looks
The Los Angeles Dodgers WAGs were a united front in enemy territory.
With Game 3 of the World Series moving across the coast to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, where unfortunately Fat Joe couldn't match Ice Cube's epic performance before Game 2, the wives of Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts were there in full force, all wearing fantastic fits.
RELATED: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husband's 'Ohtani' Dodgers fit with Mrs. Freeman
Most of the Dodgers wives, including Mamiko Tanaka and Chelsea Freeman, all rocked matching blue-and-white midriff plaid tops with the name of their respective husbands on the sleeve. Brianna Betts, on the other hand, either lost hers in the mail or didn't love it as she wore a stylish all-black ensemble of a trendy overcoat, form-fitting top, and leather pants with matching boots.
Mrs. Betts simply captioned her Instagram post, "World Series Game 3! 💙🤍⚾️"
Betts was sitting beside Freeman, and Mrs. Freeman was ecstatic when her husband hit another home run for the third game in a row for an apparent Guiness world record to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. From there, Los Angeles was on cruise control until the ninth inning and took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 4-2 victory tonight in Game 3.
RELATED: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna's World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Much like the Dodgers in this World Series, the WAGs are crushing it.
