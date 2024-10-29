MLB Fans Universally Blast Fat Joe's Awkward Performance Before World Series Game 3
Fat Joe isn't going to hear the end of this for a while. Neither will the New York Yankees.
Before the Yankees hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2024 World Series, Fat Joe gave a performance in the middle of the infield. It seemed to be an answer to the Dodgers having Ice Cube perform before Game 2. And, man, was it awful.
MLB fans weighed in and their reaction to Fat Joe's performance.
It's hard to get Americans to agree on anything, but when it comes to what they saw before Game 3 of the World Series, there is 100% agreement. It's staggering to see.
The Yankees desperately need to find momentum in a series they are losing 2-0. They suffered soul-crushing defeats in the first two games and needed to come out guns blazing in Game 3 to turn things around. A bad, bumbling performance by a rapper is probably not what they were looking for.