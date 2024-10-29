Freddie Freeman Ties World Series HR Record With Game 3 Blast
Freddie Freeman hit a home run in the top of the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series. Facing a 1-2 count with Shohei Ohtani holding his jersey on first base, Freeman hit a pitch up in the zone from Clarke Schmidt into the stands behind right field.
If it seems like a pattern, that's because it is. Freeman hit the walk-off grand slam in Game 1 and followed that with a solo shot in Game 2, but that's not all.
This was actually Freeman's fifth consecutive World Series game with a home run, which ties an MLB record. Freeman also hit home runs in Game 5 and Game 6 of the 2021 World Series when he was with the Atlanta Braves.
Freeman hit five home runs that postseason, but had only hit one in his first two postseasons since signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers the following offseason. Suddenly he's worth every penny.
The only other player to hit home runs in five straight World Series games is George Springer of the Houston Astros. He homered in the last four games of the 2017 World Series as the Astros won their first-ever championship. He then homered in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series which Houston lost to the Washington Nationals.
It's a cool enough accomplishment that the Guinness Book of World Records even recognizes it. Hopefully, they had someone at Yankee Stadium on Monday to validate the results.