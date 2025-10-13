Brittany Mahomes rocks winning Chiefs fit posing with Patrick’s mom, sister vs. Lions
The Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed win on Sunday night with a brilliant performance by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes vs. the Detroit Lions. His family had a lot to smile about watching him.
The three-time Super Bowl champ Mahomes threw for three touchdowns with no interceptions and ran in another score. The Chiefs are now 3-3 after starting the season 0-2 and losing last Monday night in brutal fashion at Jacksonville.
After the game things got ugly as a fight broke out after Lions defensive back Brian Branch first dissed Mahomes.
While it was ugly on the field between the players, it was the opposite for the Mahomes family as wife Brittany Mahomes rocked a white fit and was smiling next to Patrick’s mom Randi Mahomes and younger sister Mia. Randi wrote, “Game day smiles with my girls ❤️Always the best time with @brittanylynne and @miablissss !”
Brittany didn’t reveal her whole fit and hasn’t lately for games. She did show off her game-day view, though, on her account.
She had to love what she saw from Patrick and the Chiefs.
The Chiefs remain home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. It could be another Sunday of smiles for that one.
