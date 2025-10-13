The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Swift's daring all-black Chiefs fit revealed head-to-toe at swanky after-party

The recording artist and fiancée of Kansas City star Travis Kelce rocked her look for Sunday night’s win over the Detroit Lions.

Matt Ryan

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift celebrates after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift celebrates after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift was finally spotted at one of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games on Sunday night. On Monday, her full fit from the big win over the Detroit Lions has been revealed.

The 35-year-old recording artist has been in invisible this season and skipping road games since her engagement to the Chiefs star tight end in August. She’s been to home games, but hasn’t been seen on game days as she snuck in through “hidden walls.” She hasn’t been shown by cameras like last season at every game, either.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelc
Swift and Kelce celebrating last year’s AFC Championship win. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Swift has been seen in public, however, rocking competing black matching fits with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes for her 30th birthday, and her stunning fit upstaged Patrick’s big 3-0 celebration, as well as a night out at Travis and Patrick’s new Kansas City steakhouse following a game she wasn’t seen at.

On Sunday, there was no more hiding as she made her ”debut” at a game, and was even seen with WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

She also had a sweet moment with her future father-in-law Ed Kelce.

At last, we can see the full black Chiefs fit she wore while sipping to victory.

Of course she crushed that look as she always does. It was also a lucky one as the Chiefs got a big win at Arrowhead Stadium, 30-17, over the Lions.

Will Swift and her fire fits return for Sunday’s upcoming game at home vs. the Las Vegas Raiders? Stay tuned.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

