Taylor Swift's daring all-black Chiefs fit revealed head-to-toe at swanky after-party
Taylor Swift was finally spotted at one of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games on Sunday night. On Monday, her full fit from the big win over the Detroit Lions has been revealed.
The 35-year-old recording artist has been in invisible this season and skipping road games since her engagement to the Chiefs star tight end in August. She’s been to home games, but hasn’t been seen on game days as she snuck in through “hidden walls.” She hasn’t been shown by cameras like last season at every game, either.
RELATED: Jerry Jones has surprising Taylor Swift answer for Cowboys vs. Chiefs invitation
Swift has been seen in public, however, rocking competing black matching fits with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes for her 30th birthday, and her stunning fit upstaged Patrick’s big 3-0 celebration, as well as a night out at Travis and Patrick’s new Kansas City steakhouse following a game she wasn’t seen at.
On Sunday, there was no more hiding as she made her ”debut” at a game, and was even seen with WNBA star Caitlin Clark.
She also had a sweet moment with her future father-in-law Ed Kelce.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift personal note to her and what it says
At last, we can see the full black Chiefs fit she wore while sipping to victory.
Of course she crushed that look as she always does. It was also a lucky one as the Chiefs got a big win at Arrowhead Stadium, 30-17, over the Lions.
Will Swift and her fire fits return for Sunday’s upcoming game at home vs. the Las Vegas Raiders? Stay tuned.
