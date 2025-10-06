The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift personal note to her and what it says

It's a rare real-life glimpse from Patrick Mahomes' wife in a personal note from the world's biggest global icon and Travis Kelce's fiancée.

Matthew Graham

Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Swifties are euphoric with Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Imagine how'd one of them would react if the global icon herself Taylor Swift sent them a "Showgirl" care package with a handwritten personal note.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s new ‘Wood’ track about Travis Kelce causes controversy

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Well for Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, she was one of those few privileged VIPS who received this priceless gift from Travis Kelce's fiancée that the NFL WAG and mom influencer shared on her Instagram Stories before her two-time league MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion husband, Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football."

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Kelce's wedding location at $38M venue gains momentum as the choice

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce their engagement that reportedly took place in the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's backyard. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mahomes snapped a photo of everything in the eBay dream care package, writing, "@taylorswift has done it again! Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it."

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s stunning fit upstages Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash after loss

Brittany Mahomes/Taylor Swift
Brittany Mahomes shares the personal "The Life of a Showgirl" care package she received from Taylor Swift. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

It's a cute little note from the NWSL Kansas City Current co-owner, but we had to be true Swifties and zoom in on that personalized note from the queen herself.

"Well hi!," Swift wrote in not only a personalized note, but "Showgirl" notepad paper. "If you're reading this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome 'The Life of a Showgirl' into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record!... With Love, a showgirl named Taylor."

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has matching red fits for family with baby Golden stealing the show

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes
We had to zoom in on that note from Taylor Swift to Brittany Mahomes to find out what the global icon wrote. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

So not exactly individually personalized to Mahomes, but it's safe to assume that not many folks got that handwritten touch. And knowing the 35-year-old superstar's reputation, that's the genuine deal.

Swift has said in the past that she leans on Mahomes as a fellow NFL WAG, especially during the season, and the two recently hung out together for her Patrick's 30th birthday at his and Patrick's new steak joint, 1587 Prime, and in Nashville for Mrs. Mahomes' 30th birthday girls weekend.

RELATED: Taylor Swift stuns beside Brittany Mahomes in dueling black fits for 30th cowboy bash

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Talk about the ultimate Swiftie flex!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News