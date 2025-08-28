The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes flexes Chiefs return in miniskirt revenge fit

The wife of Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows she’s ready for the season to get started.

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes is fired up for the football season and the chance for husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to get some revenge after their Super Bowl debacle. As she does for every game day, Brittany rocked a Chiefs fit for a brand partnership like it was her average football Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The 29-year-old Brittany had the couple’s third child last January in daughter Golden and quickly lost her pregnancy weight where she showed off stunning swimsuit photos next to Patrick in a post-baby flex.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes
Brittany and Patrick hit the gym hard in the offseason / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' mom shows off all-white Chiefs fit teasing new NFL apparel line

She also just crushed him in her minidress on the red carpet for the docuseries about last season’s team on ESPN+ and Disney+ called “The Kingdom”.

While the team is the subject of the six-part series, it didn’t end well for the Chiefs in their bid to become the first team ever to three-peat as they were thrashed in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22.

Brittany showed off photos on her Instagram ready for the revenge tour season while at the Arrowhead parking lot in her miniskirt and Chiefs shirt for Abercrombie. She wrote, “We are so back 😎❤️.”

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes posts emotional mom note as kids watch Patrick’s Chiefs game

Brittany Manomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Chiefs will be back, but on the road vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on September 7. Will Brittany and another one of her fire fits be on the road, too?

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

