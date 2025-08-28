Brittany Mahomes flexes Chiefs return in miniskirt revenge fit
Brittany Mahomes is fired up for the football season and the chance for husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to get some revenge after their Super Bowl debacle. As she does for every game day, Brittany rocked a Chiefs fit for a brand partnership like it was her average football Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The 29-year-old Brittany had the couple’s third child last January in daughter Golden and quickly lost her pregnancy weight where she showed off stunning swimsuit photos next to Patrick in a post-baby flex.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' mom shows off all-white Chiefs fit teasing new NFL apparel line
She also just crushed him in her minidress on the red carpet for the docuseries about last season’s team on ESPN+ and Disney+ called “The Kingdom”.
While the team is the subject of the six-part series, it didn’t end well for the Chiefs in their bid to become the first team ever to three-peat as they were thrashed in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22.
Brittany showed off photos on her Instagram ready for the revenge tour season while at the Arrowhead parking lot in her miniskirt and Chiefs shirt for Abercrombie. She wrote, “We are so back 😎❤️.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes posts emotional mom note as kids watch Patrick’s Chiefs game
The Chiefs will be back, but on the road vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on September 7. Will Brittany and another one of her fire fits be on the road, too?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat