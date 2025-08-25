The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Patrick Mahomes' mom shows off all-white Chiefs fit teasing new NFL apparel line

Move over Brittany Mahomes and Gracie Hunt. There's a new Chiefs fashion influencer joining the party: Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi Martin.

Matthew Graham

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are overtaking the Dallas Cowboys as the most influential NFL team across the league, thanks to Taylor Swift mostly.

But the influential women of the three-time Super Bowl champions goes far beyond the global icon and tight end Travis Kelce's most famous WAG in the world, including Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie, just to name a few.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes destroys Patrick in stunning white minidress at Chiefs premiere

Patrick Mahomes, Randi Martin
Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes embraces his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Now add Mahomes' mom, Randi Martin, into the fashion influencer and designer space, as she teased a new apparel line over the weekend.

In coordination with Gameday Couture, momma showed off some of the looks with a "sneak peak," including a vintage-looking white Chiefs jersey blouse, giving it her own personal flair with knee-high matching boots and ripped jean shorts.

RELATED: Travis Kelce rocks sweet dance moves as fake Taylor Swift watches for Chiefs game

Randi Martin
Randi Martin shows off her new apparel line. / Randi Martin/Instagram

Martin wrote in the caption sporting a black Chiefs bejewel-lined vest, "for all my game day girls who need some good game day fits that are CUTE- I got you."

RELATED: Gracie Hunt barely avoids wardrobe malfunction in gold Chiefs gown

Randi Martin
Randi Martin/Instagram

Martin will be joining Hunt's oldest child, Gracie, in the NFL apparel line for women front. Gracie has her own Chiefs line with Erin Andrew's NFL Line WEAR, and Brittany Mahomes is a big fashion and mom influencer as well, touting many products through sponsorship deals, including her sideline Chiefs fits.

Gracie Hunt
Feb 9, 2025; Gracie Hunt and younger sister Ava look on before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

So then much like on the field, it's now game on for the ladies to see who can look the best each week, and more importantly, who can move the most inventory.

Hopefully Taylor Swift doesn't join the fray, because then, well, it's game over.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes
Jan 26, 2025; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business