Patrick Mahomes' mom shows off all-white Chiefs fit teasing new NFL apparel line
The Kansas City Chiefs are overtaking the Dallas Cowboys as the most influential NFL team across the league, thanks to Taylor Swift mostly.
But the influential women of the three-time Super Bowl champions goes far beyond the global icon and tight end Travis Kelce's most famous WAG in the world, including Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie, just to name a few.
Now add Mahomes' mom, Randi Martin, into the fashion influencer and designer space, as she teased a new apparel line over the weekend.
In coordination with Gameday Couture, momma showed off some of the looks with a "sneak peak," including a vintage-looking white Chiefs jersey blouse, giving it her own personal flair with knee-high matching boots and ripped jean shorts.
Martin wrote in the caption sporting a black Chiefs bejewel-lined vest, "for all my game day girls who need some good game day fits that are CUTE- I got you."
Martin will be joining Hunt's oldest child, Gracie, in the NFL apparel line for women front. Gracie has her own Chiefs line with Erin Andrew's NFL Line WEAR, and Brittany Mahomes is a big fashion and mom influencer as well, touting many products through sponsorship deals, including her sideline Chiefs fits.
So then much like on the field, it's now game on for the ladies to see who can look the best each week, and more importantly, who can move the most inventory.
Hopefully Taylor Swift doesn't join the fray, because then, well, it's game over.
