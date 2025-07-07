Brittany Mahomes crushes Patrick in one-piece swimsuit post-Golden flex
Brittany Mahomes hasn’t stopped crushing the gym since having baby Golden Raye. She flexed her summer look in a stunning one-piece bathing suit while posing with husband Patrick Mahomes.
The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is working out like she has an upcoming NFL training camp and season. She’s even done workouts with Patrick.
The 29-year-old mom of three with Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and Golden, born in January, routinely shows off her workouts on social media including her “favorite” workout partner Golden with her, and Sterling crushing her own toy weights set and treadmill at the same time.
We’ve seen Brittany rock some amazing fits like her “golden hour” dress while on a bachelorette party, and her colorful fit upstaging Patrick’s brother Jackson on his birthday.
Now, she upstaged dad bod Patrick in her blue bathing suit. She wrote, “Red, White & Ya’ll 🤍❤️💙” on her post and dropped these stunning photos.
You can see all of her amazing photos on her Instagram post.
It’s yet nother incredible look from Brittany who looks like she had a great time with her man on a yacht for the 4th of July.
No doubt, she’ll be back in the gym crushing her workouts when Monday hits.
