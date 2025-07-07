The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes crushes Patrick in one-piece swimsuit post-Golden flex

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback takes photos with her man on a yacht showing how hard she’s been hitting the gym.

Matt Ryan

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes hasn’t stopped crushing the gym since having baby Golden Raye. She flexed her summer look in a stunning one-piece bathing suit while posing with husband Patrick Mahomes.

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is working out like she has an upcoming NFL training camp and season. She’s even done workouts with Patrick.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares adorable new photos of baby Golden to honor dad Patrick

The 29-year-old mom of three with Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and Golden, born in January, routinely shows off her workouts on social media including her “favorite” workout partner Golden with her, and Sterling crushing her own toy weights set and treadmill at the same time.

We’ve seen Brittany rock some amazing fits like her “golden hour” dress while on a bachelorette party, and her colorful fit upstaging Patrick’s brother Jackson on his birthday.

Now, she upstaged dad bod Patrick in her blue bathing suit. She wrote, “Red, White & Ya’ll 🤍❤️💙” on her post and dropped these stunning photos.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes smitten over iced-out Patrick for date night with Travis Kelce

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

You can see all of her amazing photos on her Instagram post.

It’s yet nother incredible look from Brittany who looks like she had a great time with her man on a yacht for the 4th of July.

No doubt, she’ll be back in the gym crushing her workouts when Monday hits.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion