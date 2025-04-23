Brittany Mahomes shows off workout strength with baby Golden shout out
Workout Brittany is back in full force — not that she took much of a break anyway. Just over three months since having her third child with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany showed off her progress in the gym that her training acknowledged her for.
Brittany was crushing her workouts up to the last minute before having their daughter Golden Raye on January 12. She’d be seen baby bump showing and all doing crazy routines in the gym.
Since Golden was born, she was right back in the gym despite the invading chickens all over. She even had the “best workout partner ever” in Golden who she posed with for a workout selfie while the baby slept.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off Golden on Easter in first public family photo
Brittany just returned from two epic trips. The first one was with the family at Florida theme parks where Patrick wore some elite shorts and showed off his leg tattoo, while son Bronze, 2, wasn’t happy meeting Mickey Mouse and other daughter Sterling, 4, was mean-girl vibing a Disney princess. The other was a tropical vacation for her best friend’s 30th birthday where she stunned in her “golden hour” dress without baby Golden or the kids around.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes dazzles in mermaid-like dress by ocean for bestie's 30th birthday
On Wednesday, rocking eye-catching workout gear, Brittany’s trainer posted her doing some heavy weights squats. She also wrote, “Just 3 months postpartum with baby #3! This kind of progress doesn't happen overnight-she's been showing up consistently, often with her little ones along for the ride. Big focus on breathwork, core, and pelvic floor recovery. She put in so much thoughtful, consistent work during pregnancy with @kirstyraefitness in KC, and it's paying off now in such a powerful way. So proud of her dedication and strength! 🫶🏾.” To which, Brittany replied, “Letsss goooooooo.”
You get it, Brittany.
The workouts have paid off, too, as she just proudly showed off her beach body on her trip.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win