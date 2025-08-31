Brittany Mahomes shares sassy dancing in silver boots photo ‘feeling 30’
Brittany Mahomes turned 30 on Sunday, August 31, in epic fashion — literally.
The wife of 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the couple’s third child in daughter Golden in January and spent the last year of her 20s in full mom mode that of course included some amazing family moments like their theme park trip where Patrick won with his shorts fit, and showing off the baby’s chubby cheeks on a tropical vacation.
On Saturday, Brittany celebrated her big birthday on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, with her friends including one Taylor Swift.
They had some next-level teats and decorations for her.
Then Brittany enjoyed herself with a cowgirl look in some fun boots and jean shorts.
She’d later add the cowboy hat, having a cocktail and a good time. She wrote on her post, “Feeling 30 today 😊.”
Patrick turns 30 himself on September 17.
While he’s no doubt focused on September 7 when the Chiefs open at the Los Angeles Chargers, this Sunday was all about his wife.
