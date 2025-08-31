The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares sassy dancing in silver boots photo ‘feeling 30’

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes celebrates her 30th birthday in style.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes turned 30 on Sunday, August 31, in epic fashion — literally.

The wife of 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the couple’s third child in daughter Golden in January and spent the last year of her 20s in full mom mode that of course included some amazing family moments like their theme park trip where Patrick won with his shorts fit, and showing off the baby’s chubby cheeks on a tropical vacation.

On Saturday, Brittany celebrated her big birthday on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, with her friends including one Taylor Swift.

They had some next-level teats and decorations for her.

Brittany Mahomes
Miranda Hogue/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes
Miranda Hogue/Instagram

Then Brittany enjoyed herself with a cowgirl look in some fun boots and jean shorts.

Brittany Mahomes
Miranda Hogue/Instagram

She’d later add the cowboy hat, having a cocktail and a good time. She wrote on her post, “Feeling 30 today 😊.”

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick turns 30 himself on September 17.

While he’s no doubt focused on September 7 when the Chiefs open at the Los Angeles Chargers, this Sunday was all about his wife.

Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden
Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

