Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden's chubby cheeks, big smile on vacation
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been doing a lot of fun family activities with their three kids this NFL offseason. With the offseason ending as NFL training camps are starting, she showed off some more adorable moments and just how big baby Golden Raye is getting.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife finally full revealed Golden’s face, who was born in January, in family photos. They’ve also been doing a lot with Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, like building a crazy homemade obstacle course, and having a theme park trip to Florida where Sterling gave a Disney Princess a mean-girl stare, while mom called out Bronze for his rollercoaster fail.
RELATED: ‘Tan & glam’ Brittany Mahomes outshined by baby Golden’s perfect smile
The couple has also had some fun together on their own like their Miami Formula 1 trip where Brittany had a lot of martinis, and then on a boat over 4th of July weekend where the 29-year-old Brittany crushed her man, also 29, in her bathing suit.
After showing off a glimpse of Golden for a pool day recently, now Brittany gave us even more family photos from their trip to Mexico including Golden’s adorable chubby cheeks. She wrote, “Time well spent 🥹”
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes flexes dad bod with Brittany in bathing suits before training camp
You can see all Brittany’s photos from Instagram here.
The Chiefs veterans report to camp on July 22.
Soon the the kids and now Golden with her cute little custom Chiefs outfits can root on dad with football season around the corner.
