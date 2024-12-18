Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks pajamas with other 49ers WAGs
It’s been a rough season for Brock Purdy and the San Fransisco 49ers, but his wife Jenna Purdy has been a bright spot lately sharing some rare photos.
While the team had Super Bowl expectations heading into the season, they are all-but eliminated from the playoffs with a 6-8 record after being decimated all season with injuries.
Jenna, who just got married to Brock in March, showed up to last week’s game vs. the Los Angeles Rams in her gameday jeans look, and even posed with Santa.
A photo surfaced of the 25-year-old Jenna that she shared on Instagram of a pajama party at a San Francisco hotel with 49ers WAGs Maddie Wishnowsky, the wife of punter Mitch Wishnowsky, and Zan Brendel, the wife of offensive lineman Jake Brendel.
Jenna rocked the striped pajama look there on the left with the Polaroid style share on IG.
There’s no context to it, whether it was a holiday party, a birthday party or when it was snapped, but it was just shared and gives us another rare look at Jenna Purdy out in public.
Brock and Jenna just tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024. Brock and Jenna (Brandt) met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team.
It’s great to see her out having fun and smiling in a season where there hasn’t been many for her husband and the team.
