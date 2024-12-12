Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reinvents pajama party with thigh-high black boots
Gracie Hunt is winning the holidays with her sideline fits, and now her pajama party jaw-dropper.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and fashion queen dressed like a flight attendant this past weekend at the SMU Mustangs heartbreaking loss in ACC Championship. She followed that up by zipping down her top and revealing her KC necklace for the big Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday night.
The 25-year-old former Miss Kansas also recently strolled the red carpet in a beautiful red dress with sister Ava for the premiere of the Hallmark Christmas film Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.
To get into the full holiday spirit, Gracie and some friends made gingerbread houses for an epic pajama party, in which Gracie said she had to borrow a friend’s pair. Well, it turned out pretty good with her black thigh-high boots look with the white shirt and shorts.
Her gingerbread house turned out pretty good as well.
Gracie certainly should be in good spirits, she’s had an amazing year and so have the 12-1 Chiefs.
The Chiefs head to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Sunday where no doubt Gracie will be bringing the holiday joy in another fire fit.
