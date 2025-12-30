Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna stuns in sparkly 49ers pants while at crazy win over Bears

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy certainly stood out on the field on Sunday night vs. the Chicago Bears. His wife Jenna Purdy certainly stood out at the game herself in some crazy sparkly Niners pants with their baby daughter Millie.

The 26-year-old Brock has been red-hot of late, throwing for five touchdowns in Week 16, and then following it up in Week 17 vs. Chicago with three through the air and two rushing touchdowns in the thrilling 42-38 victory. He even hit the perfect “Dougie” with his teammate.

Purdy was feeling good on Sunday night. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The former last pick (262nd) of the 2022 NFL Draft certainly isn’t Mr. Irrelevant with his play. With his success, his wife Jenna has been thrust into the spotlight.

She showed him some love on Sunday night, too, with a sweet moment together.

Jenna already won Christmas with her matching ugly sweater with Brock, but made sure to turn heads in these 49ers/Christmas-red pants she posted while holding Millie.

Jenna Purdy (left) | Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Brock’s love story

Brock and Jenna met in 2018 when he played for the Iowa State Cyclones and she was on the volleyball team. They got married in March of 2024 and just had their first child in Millie in July.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in San Francisco and no doubt will be there for the monster NFC West title showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

