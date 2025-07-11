The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bronny James' baby sister, mom steal show with matching Chanel fits at Lakers-Mavs

LeBron’s wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri showed up to watch the big Summer League game in Las Vegas.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James and their daughter Zhuri represented the James family for son Bronny James’ big NBA Summer League matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. The mother and daughter are the ones, however, that ended up stealing the show with their matching Chanel fits.

LeBron with Zhuri and Savannah
Zhuri is a big fan of watching basketball games. / IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Bronny, 20, arrived in style himself with a ridiculously expensive backpack before playing in the much-anticipated game featuring the first NBA action for Flagg after he went No. 1 in the NBA draft.

RELATED: LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri stands out with A’ja Wilson look during volleyball game

The Bronny vs. Flagg matchup ended up being more of a dud as Bronny went 2-for-8 from the floor including missing the game-winning three-pointer, while Flagg finished just 5-for-21 with 10 points — zero in the second half.

The real action happened courtside when Bronny’s sister Zhuri, 10, and mom Savannah showed up at the Thomas & Mack Arena with their own style with the Chanel purses and Savannah with the jeans, too.

They showed up and showed out.

It’s not the first time either, as the mother and daughter went to Bryce James’ high school state championship game in matching pink fits.

Dad meanwhile wasn’t there. He’s been in Ohio getting in shape and working on his golf swing.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

