Bronny James turns heads before Cooper Flagg showdown with super expensive backpack
Thursday night’s NBA Summer League game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks is as hot as the Las Vegas weather with prices reaching this year’s NBA Finals levels. Bronny James took some attention of his big machup with much-hyped No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg off the game with his bag while arriving at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The son of LeBron James finished his rookie NBA season playing alongside his billionaire dad. He himself is on a 4-year, $7.9 million contract. He can afford some of the nicer things, even if he still lives at home in his dad’s unreal LA compound.
Bronny was recently seen with his girlfriend Parker Whitfield on a family trip to Hawaii living an NBA offseason lifestyle.
For the second game for the Lakers this summer, Bronny showed up in style with a Louis Vuitton Virgil Christopher Prism Backpack which can go for on average over $5k.
Now, that’s a way to come to work in style for the 20 year old.
It’s also a bit different from when he was a teenager rocking the biggest backpack ever.
How times and money have changed for him.
