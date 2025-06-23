Lebron James’ daughter Zhuri stands out with A’ja Wilson look during volleyball game
There must be something with current NBA stars and their daughters dominating in volleyball because Stephen Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley just showed the she’s just as intense as her Golden State Warriors dad, and now Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James’ 10-year-old Zhuri was crushing at her match while giving WNBA star A’ja Wilson some publicity with her sneaker choices.
LeBron’s wife Savannah has shown Zhuri definitely knows how to dance like her one from South Korea with mom, and she can dress like at brother Bryce’s state championship game in matching fits with Savannah. She’s also been seen working out with her dad.
Zhuri is also a good athlete as seen in a clip mom shared of her while she wore two different Nike A’One sneakers at once — the signature shoe of the Las Vegas Aces star Wilson.
She has on one of the “Pink Aura” colors and one with the “Indigo Girl” blue.
Wilson previously had gifted Bryce a pair of her shoes that he showed off on social. She likely gifted Zhuri hers, too, or LeBron being with Nike was able to get her some. But Savannah made sure to give Wilson a shoutout in the post to let her know what Zhuri was rocking.
Looking good while playing good, something her 40-year-old, four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP dad knows all about.
