Bunnie Xo rocks cozy Blue Jackets jersey before Jelly Roll's album drop

The celebrity power couple have had stacked schedules these past few months, but are about to celebrate a big milestone.

Alex Gonzalez

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 16, 2024
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 16, 2024 / Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK

Power couple Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have had busy schedules as of late, but not too busy to celebrate a big milestone for Jelly — in pure Ohio fashion.

Jelly Roll 2024
Jelly Roll sings “I Am Not Okay” during the Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. / Jack Gruber/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Today, Bunnie took to Instagram to give a shout out to her country star husband ahead of his upcoming 10th studio album “Beautifully Broken,” which drops at midnight. In the photo, Bunnie looks cozy as she rocks a Columbus Blue Jackets jersey.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll 2024
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll at Nationwide Arena following Columbus, Ohio stop on Jelly's 'Beautifully Broken' tour on Oct. 9, 2024 / Instagram / Bunnie Xo

“LET’S RUN IT UP FOR THE BIG GUY!,” Bunnie said in the post’s caption, expressing excitement for Jelly to share the album with fans.

“He worked sooo hard on it & I know y’all will love it as much as I do,” she said.

Per the post’s geotag, the photo was taken in Columbus, Ohio, where the “I Am Not Okay” hitmaker performed at Nationwide Arena during a stop on his “Beautifully Broken tour.” The tour is set to continue through November, and Jelly already has one-off shows scheduled through 2025. 

Meanwhile, Bunnie has been recording episodes of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast while she’s been supporting Jelly on the road. In a September episode of “Dumb Blonde,” Bunnie explained why she swapped out some certain — um, lady products — for a more pleasant substitute while on the tour bus.

As we can tell, this husband and wife duo keeps it real — both with Jelly’s raw lyricism and Bunnie’s unfiltered anecdotes.

Jelly Roll Bunnie Xo 2023
Noc 8, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, walk the red carpet during the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY NETWORK / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

