Caitlin Clark steps up WNBA playoff fit in full-length green peacoat, heels
WNBA playoffs are underway, and the ladies are arriving in style. In the first game of the playoffs season the Indiana Fever is set to take on the Connecticut Sun, and the Fever's guard Caitlin Clark came through, dressed to the nines.
Upon her arrival to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasvile, Connecticut, Clark stepped through in a cream-colored top and denim jeans, encased in a long green peacoat. The ensemble was completed with shades, a leather purse, and tall heels.
Clark's WNBA rookie season proved fruitful for her. Over the course of the season, Clark averaged 19.2 points per game, as well as 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. She also broke an 18-year-old record, with 337 assists in a WNBA single season. Today, Clark was unanimously voted the Associated Press Rookie of the Year.
Back in June, Clark spoke with Washington Post, explaining how her love of the game has taken her to new heights.
“I’m 22 years old, and there’s a lot of expectations on my shoulders,” Clark said. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot, and I’m going to continue to grow. Allowing myself a lot of grace at times is really hard because I’m a perfectionist and I want to be really good for our organization, for my teammates. And I’ve done some really good stuff, but also I’ve learned a lot, too.”
As playoffs unfold, fans can expect for Clark to take her game, and her fits, to the next level.
