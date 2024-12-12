Caitlin Clark glams up in extremely low-cut spaghetti-strap jumper
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has taken the sports world by storm. She has become one of the most popular and influential athletes in the world and is just 22 years old with an incredibly bright future ahead of her.
On the court, Clark has completely changed the outlook for women's basketball. During her college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, she broke records, led her team to massive success, and put her name on the map as one of the best female basketball players of all-time.
During her rookie season in the WNBA, Clark did not disappoint. She won the Rookie of the Year award and was named to the All-WNBA First Team.
Her success this past year was honored by being named TIME's 2024 "Athlete of the Year." That was an honor she was more than deserving of earning. She was even hyped up by fellow WNBA player Cameron Brink.
During tonight's "A Year in TIME" dinner, Clark stole the show with her fit. She glammed it up in a very low-cut, spaghetti-strap jumper and blinged it out with an absolutely gorgeous $67,000 Prada Eternal Gold snake bracelet.
Check out Clark's amazing outfit for yourself:
Needless to say, Clark knows how to win both on and off the court.
Here is another angle of Clark's breathtaking look from this evening's dinner.
Clark has handled herself amazingly well throughout all of the attention and fame that has come her way. She has stayed true to herself and has avoided letting any negative press or extremely high expectations get her down.
The even more wild part about her career to this point in time is that she's just getting started. Clark is going to continue to dominate in the WNBA for many years to come.
As Clark continues to build a global brand, she's doing it in a classy way. Tonight's dinner outfit and the honor of being the TIME "Athlete of the Year" both look good on her.
