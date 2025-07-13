Caitlin Clark goes 1970s disco white suit vs. Paige Bueckers in Fever-Wings game
Caitlin Clark was all business on her way into Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Sunday’s big Indiana Fever matchup vs. rookie sensation Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
The 23-year-old Clark out of the Iowa Hawkeyes was last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, while Bueckers, 23, out of the UConn Huskies is the clear favorite to win it this year.
It will be the first matchup between the two in the WNBA in what fans hope will become the next big rivalry. While the teams played back in June, Clark was injured and sat out.
While Clark has been struggling mightily for the first time in her career, her fit game certainly hasn’t been. On Sunday, she suited up looking like a 70s disco star on her way into the arena.
Bueckers meanwhile strolled in with a more casual look in jeans.
Whatever their fits are, they’ll look to put on a show once those uniforms go on.
Clark is averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game, while Bueckers is averaging 18.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.
After changing, Clark looked relaxed having an adorable moment before tip off.
It should be a fun Sunday for the first Clark-Bueckers matchup with hopefully many more to come.
