Caitlin Clark goes 1970s disco white suit vs. Paige Bueckers in Fever-Wings game

The two stars took different approaches to their game-day looks before their first-ever WNBA meeting.

Matt Ryan

Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark was all business on her way into Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Sunday’s big Indiana Fever matchup vs. rookie sensation Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

The 23-year-old Clark out of the Iowa Hawkeyes was last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, while Bueckers, 23, out of the UConn Huskies is the clear favorite to win it this year.

Paige Buecker
Bueckers has taken the WNBA by storm as a rookie. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It will be the first matchup between the two in the WNBA in what fans hope will become the next big rivalry. While the teams played back in June, Clark was injured and sat out.

While Clark has been struggling mightily for the first time in her career, her fit game certainly hasn’t been. On Sunday, she suited up looking like a 70s disco star on her way into the arena.

Bueckers meanwhile strolled in with a more casual look in jeans.

Whatever their fits are, they’ll look to put on a show once those uniforms go on.

Clark is averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game, while Bueckers is averaging 18.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.

After changing, Clark looked relaxed having an adorable moment before tip off.

It should be a fun Sunday for the first Clark-Bueckers matchup with hopefully many more to come.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

