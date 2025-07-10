Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd flex matching necklaces in latest relationship status clue
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are officially dating after Fudd’s “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ post and the two seen holding hands behind-the-scenes at a Dallas Wings road game. Now, their necklaces reflect their love, too.
Bueckers, 23, and Fudd, 22, were the dynamic duo on the court that helped the UConn Huskies win their first national championship since 2016. They’ve been inseparable off the court as well with Fudd, who is returning for her final season of college, attending the WNBA draft to support Bueckers where she had a full glam makeover looking unrecognizable. They also did an Oreo ad together in competing casual pink fits.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd slays ‘baddies’ dance video in crop top with UConn Huskies teammates
There were signs of the BFFs possibly being more before with Fudd having a No. 5 necklace in the shape of a heart in a stealth tribute to Bueckers.
Now, after snuggling up for a selfie after a game, Bueckers showed off her “A” necklace.
RELATED: UConn star Azzi Fudd flashes belly-button diamond stud with leather shorts
While it’s being spun as “A” for all her former teammates’ names that start with the letter A, Fudd showed off a “P” necklace of her own.
Obviously A is for Azzi and P is for Paige.
How adorable! We can’t wait to see more of the couple together, or on FaceTime.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’