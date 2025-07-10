The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd flex matching necklaces in latest relationship status clue

The former UConn Huskies teammates are going viral for the new jewelry they are rocking.

Matt Ryan

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, UCconn women's basketball.
Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, UCconn women's basketball. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are officially dating after Fudd’s “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ post and the two seen holding hands behind-the-scenes at a Dallas Wings road game. Now, their necklaces reflect their love, too.

Bueckers, 23, and Fudd, 22, were the dynamic duo on the court that helped the UConn Huskies win their first national championship since 2016. They’ve been inseparable off the court as well with Fudd, who is returning for her final season of college, attending the WNBA draft to support Bueckers where she had a full glam makeover looking unrecognizable. They also did an Oreo ad together in competing casual pink fits.

Azzi Fudd (left) and Paige Bueckers (middle)
Azzi Fudd (left) and Paige Bueckers (middle) / Azzi Fudd/Instagram

There were signs of the BFFs possibly being more before with Fudd having a No. 5 necklace in the shape of a heart in a stealth tribute to Bueckers.

Now, after snuggling up for a selfie after a game, Bueckers showed off her “A” necklace.

While it’s being spun as “A” for all her former teammates’ names that start with the letter A, Fudd showed off a “P” necklace of her own.

Obviously A is for Azzi and P is for Paige.

How adorable! We can’t wait to see more of the couple together, or on FaceTime.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

