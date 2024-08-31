Caitlin Clark's new Nike Kobe 6 PE debuts against Chicago Sky (PHOTOS)
Friday night's WNBA showdown between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena was the most expensive WNBA game of all time. You can thank rookie superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for that.
All eyes in women's basketball were on the game, so naturally Caitlin Clark had to do something big.
Clark, who is expected to release her own signature Nike sneaker in 2025, debuted a brand new Nike Kobe Protro 6 PE for the game.
The sneaker was silver with sky blue accents.
The colorway would be more appropriate for someone on the Chicago Sky, but you can't win them all.
In late July, Clark unveiled a Nike Kobe Protro 5 PE that received a much better response. The sneaker donned the black and gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes, and was reminiscent of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" sneaker that she has worn multiple times this season.
We'll have to see what Clark and Nike cook up next.
