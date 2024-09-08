Caleb Williams' sly Bears homage with NFL Week 1 painted nails (PHOTOS)
Caleb Williams has a lot of pressure on him in the sports-crazed town of Chicago, especially given the futile history of Chicago Bears quarterbacks. (Not to mention six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t been a fan so far.)
One of the overblown knocks on him heading into the NFL from USC was his unique sense of style, which included the game-day routine of painting his nails. Many fans and pundits thought that he might not do it for his NFL career since his nails were noticeably plain during the Bears preseason games.
Well, as promised, the Bears franchise QB1 brought his colorful painted nails game to Week 1 vs. the Tennessee Titans. Haters be damned.
The Heisman Trophy winner promised to keep his nails positive, and this was the perfect start with the classic “Da Bears” catchphrase with his jersey number.
“I’m trying to keep good spirited things on my nails,” Williams said recently.
The 22 year old started the one-of-a-kind football tradition his last year in high school, and it’s an homage to his mother, who has been a nail technician her entire life.
If Williams can deliver for a desperate Bears fanbase, there might be dudes all over Chicago painting their own nails.
